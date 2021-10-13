The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer Emani 22
Emani 22 has reportedly tragically died at the age of 22. The up-and-coming R&B singer's representatives are yet to officially confirm her passing, though her close friend, who goes by the Twitter username @ALANNATHEBALLER, initially shared screenshots of a Facebook post that suggested she may have been "struck by a hit-and-run driver" in Los Angeles alongside as a screenshot of a KTLA 5 report about a road incident. The victim was not named, though it was reported the person speculated to be Johnson was initially in a coma in the ICU.
The same social media user then seemingly confirmed Emani 22, whose real name is Emani Johnson, had died on Instagram on October 12. Alongside several photos of them together, they wrote in part, "we will get justice for you baby girl!... i love & miss you so much emani. we will always keep your memory alive [red heart emoji] 22 forever."
Johnson's seemingly final Instagram grid upload was shared on October 7, and the comments section has since been flooded with tributes and heartfelt messages ever since rumors of her passing began to circulate across social media on October 11.
Emani 22 had more than 150,000 followers on Instagram and released her first album, "The Color Red," in 2020. She also gained notoriety when she collaborated with rapper Trippie Redd on "A Love Letter To You 3" in 2018, appearing on the tracks "Fire Starter" and her own "Emani Interlude."
Tributes to Emani 22
Social media was flooded with tributes to Emani 22, aka Emani Johnson, after friends appeared to confirm her death in various posts shared online.
Bhad Bhabie was one of those sharing sweet memories of the young R&B singer, as she posted a snap of them together on her Instagram account alongside the caption, "I don't even know what to say...This doesn't even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister [sad face emoji.] I'm gonna miss you so much."
Producer Baby Goth — who worked with Emani 22 on the song "Slime" — also took to Instagram to pay tribute. She wrote alongside a photo of herself and Johnson, "I can't believe this is real. You were there for me since the beginning. We went thru so much together. I cant believe youre gone. You were a beacon in the dark and you had so so much more to give this world this is so unfair. I love you and I'll miss you Emani. Rest In Peace angel."