The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer Emani 22

Emani 22 has reportedly tragically died at the age of 22. The up-and-coming R&B singer's representatives are yet to officially confirm her passing, though her close friend, who goes by the Twitter username @ALANNATHEBALLER, initially shared screenshots of a Facebook post that suggested she may have been "struck by a hit-and-run driver" in Los Angeles alongside as a screenshot of a KTLA 5 report about a road incident. The victim was not named, though it was reported the person speculated to be Johnson was initially in a coma in the ICU.

The same social media user then seemingly confirmed Emani 22, whose real name is Emani Johnson, had died on Instagram on October 12. Alongside several photos of them together, they wrote in part, "we will get justice for you baby girl!... i love & miss you so much emani. we will always keep your memory alive [red heart emoji] 22 forever."

Johnson's seemingly final Instagram grid upload was shared on October 7, and the comments section has since been flooded with tributes and heartfelt messages ever since rumors of her passing began to circulate across social media on October 11.

Emani 22 had more than 150,000 followers on Instagram and released her first album, "The Color Red," in 2020. She also gained notoriety when she collaborated with rapper Trippie Redd on "A Love Letter To You 3" in 2018, appearing on the tracks "Fire Starter" and her own "Emani Interlude."