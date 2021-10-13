The Tragic Death Of Hasbro CEO And Transformers Producer Brian Goldner

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died. The tragic news was announced by Hasbro on October 12 only days after the American toy company announced that the 58-year-old executive would be temporarily stepping away to undergo cancer treatment. While confirming in a company email that he would be receiving medical treatments, Goldner remained optimistic about the trajectory of the company under the supervision of interim CEO Rich Stoddart. "Let's continue to Supercharge the Blueprint as we build Hasbro into the world's leading play and entertainment company," he signed off in his seemingly final work email.

In addition to his position as CEO, Goldner also was a producer on some children's toy-themed movies, including "Transformers," "Battleship," and "My Little Pony: The Movie." Per Leaders Mag, Goldner enjoyed a long and successful run with the American toy company, joining Hasbro in 2000 before eventually landing the role of CEO in 2008. When asked about how he felt about the way Hasbro quickly switched gears in an effort to acclimate to a "new normal" brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Goldner expressed nothing but pride. "I am incredibly proud of the resilience and dedication we've seen from Hasbro employees. As we've all been adjusting to this 'new normal,' both personally and professionally, our teams have come together to really support each other as individuals and as one global team," he reflected. "Our teams have been incredibly resourceful in creating innovative new ways to work together and having some fun while doing so."