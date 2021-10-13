The Truth About Adele's Upcoming Album 30
It's only October 13, but it's already the best month ever thanks to Adele. The singer took to Instagram to tease more details of her album "30," officially out November 19.
"I was certainly nowhere near where I hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually," she wrote. "I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm finally ready to put this album out."
As with any news involving Adele, fans went into overdrive on Twitter. One wrote, "QUICK SOMEONE BREAK MY HEART SO I CAN SCREAM THIS SONGS AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS AND RELATE TO THEM." Another added, "WE ARE READY ADELE." One fan chimed in with, "ALBUM OF THE YEAR."
Adele had plenty more to say in her note — keep reading for more details.
Adele's upcoming album is her 'wise friend'
On October 13, Adele set fire to the Internet when she announced her "30" album would drop on November 19. She detailed the process of releasing the album on Instagram and it's obvious that creating the album helped her heal from her 2019 divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.
"It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life," she said of the album. "When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f**k it, you only live once.' The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I sobbed relentlessly not knowing why." She went on to say, "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x."
There's no doubt that Adele poured her heart into this album. Her post comes days after she opened up about the project in an interview with Vogue. Of Konecki, she said, "He's not one of my exes. He's the dad of my child." She added, "This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go." We can't wait to hear it!