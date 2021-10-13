The Truth About Adele's Upcoming Album 30

It's only October 13, but it's already the best month ever thanks to Adele. The singer took to Instagram to tease more details of her album "30," officially out November 19.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually," she wrote. "I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm finally ready to put this album out."

As with any news involving Adele, fans went into overdrive on Twitter. One wrote, "QUICK SOMEONE BREAK MY HEART SO I CAN SCREAM THIS SONGS AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS AND RELATE TO THEM." Another added, "WE ARE READY ADELE." One fan chimed in with, "ALBUM OF THE YEAR."

