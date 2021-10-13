The Tragic Death Of Shameless Actor Ricarlo Flanagan

"Shameless" actor Ricarlo Flanagan has died. His agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, solemnly confirmed his death to People, saying, "Ricarlo was truly one of the nicest people on the planet, a wonderful performer and we are heartbroken by the news of his passing." Flanagan was multi-talented, finding success as an actor, rapper, and comedian, but was perhaps best known for his role as Davey on "Shameless." His other credits include "Insecure," "Last Comic Standing," "The Mick," "Walk the Prank," "The Neighborhood," and others, per Deadline.

Flanagan's tragic death comes as his career was heating up. He landed in his first film role, starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi in "Emily The Criminal." Performing under the name Father Flanagan, he released three rap albums from 2010 to 2020. Flanagan's fourth rap album, "Both Sides of the Brain," was scheduled for October 12 release, per Deadline.

While Flanagan's cause of death has yet to be officially revealed, the artist was open about his health before his death.