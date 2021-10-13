The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May."

Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Following Gruden's resignation, owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis, issued a separate statement on Twitter that read, "I have accepted Jon Gruden's resignation as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders."

But why did Gruden — who recently enjoyed a winning streak to the tune of 3-0 — step down? While he alluded to it in his resignation statement, the answer has players and fans alike reeling.