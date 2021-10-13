The Truth About Kacey Musgraves' Exclusion From The Grammy's Country Categories
Since the beginning of her career, Kacey Musgraves has made it known that she is one of music's most talented songwriters. As noted by AllMusic, the "Oh, What A World" hitmaker has released eight albums since 2002 — three independently and five on major labels.
In 2018, Musgraves' LP "Golden Hour" took her to astounding new heights. Along with receiving universal acclaim and a Metascore of 89 on Metacritic, she also took home Best Country Album and the coveted Album of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. During an interview with The New York Times, Musgraves explained she celebrated with "Lots of R & R time," adding, "Definitely happy moments with the team, but also celebrating with food." Three years after the highly-praised album, the Texas-born star was ready to deliver their follow-up record, "Star-Crossed." As previously reported by Washington Post, Musgraves was inspired lyrically by her divorce from her ex-husband Ruston Kelly.
"Star-Crossed" dropped in September of this year and proved to be an instant success, peaking at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Despite being a regular nominee in the country categories at the Grammys, it has been revealed that she won't eligible this time around — at least in that genre — with her latest record.
The Recording Academy declared Kacey Musgraves' album not country enough, and insiders are upset
According to Billboard, Kacey Musgraves' new album "Star-Crossed" has been declared "ineligible" for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards next year. According to the outlet, "The decision was made ... during the Recording Academy's annual screening committee meeting." According to the committee, the album must contain "51% playing time of new country recordings" and that apparently isn't the case in the eyes of Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and other Grammy higher-ups.
President of Universal Music Group Nashville, Cindy Mabe, questioned the decision in a letter to Mason directly. "This decision from the country committee to not accept Star-Crossed into the country albums category is very inconsistent and calls into question the other agendas that were part of this decision," she wrote, adding, "I haven't slept all weekend because I'm really sad for our format. I'm sad for fans of our music and the ramifications of how we'll continue to define success in country music. This short-sided, biased decision will send ripples ..."
The singer nor the academy has responded to the slight as of this writing. But don't cry for Musgraves just yet — according to Billboard, a source says the stand-out song "Camera Roll," "was submitted and accepted" for Best Country Song. The 64th annual Grammy Awards are being held on January 31, 2022. And you never know, Musgraves may still win Album of the Year twice.