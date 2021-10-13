The Truth About Kacey Musgraves' Exclusion From The Grammy's Country Categories

Since the beginning of her career, Kacey Musgraves has made it known that she is one of music's most talented songwriters. As noted by AllMusic, the "Oh, What A World" hitmaker has released eight albums since 2002 — three independently and five on major labels.

In 2018, Musgraves' LP "Golden Hour" took her to astounding new heights. Along with receiving universal acclaim and a Metascore of 89 on Metacritic, she also took home Best Country Album and the coveted Album of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. During an interview with The New York Times, Musgraves explained she celebrated with "Lots of R & R time," adding, "Definitely happy moments with the team, but also celebrating with food." Three years after the highly-praised album, the Texas-born star was ready to deliver their follow-up record, "Star-Crossed." As previously reported by Washington Post, Musgraves was inspired lyrically by her divorce from her ex-husband Ruston Kelly.

"Star-Crossed" dropped in September of this year and proved to be an instant success, peaking at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Despite being a regular nominee in the country categories at the Grammys, it has been revealed that she won't eligible this time around — at least in that genre — with her latest record.