Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Her Divorce

Country star Kacey Musgraves has revealed how she's feeling following her shocking divorce from Ruston Kelly in a new interview with Elle.

"If you would've told me the night of the Grammys, 'Hey, in two years, you're going to be divorced and have a whole 'nother album written, I would have been like, 'F**k off. No. No way,'" the singer, who won Album of the Year that night in 2019, candidly revealed. While the response to her album "Golden Hour" was rapturous, Musgraves was facing the impending breakdown of her relationship with the man she married in 2017, per E! News.

"I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career, but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside," she described. "I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken." The couple eventually announced that they were splitting up in summer 2020, explaining in a joint statement that their marriage "simply just didn't work," per TMZ. Musgraves and Kelly insisted, however, that their relationship was "a soul connection that can never be erased" and that they held "no blame, anger or contempt for each other."

"It was hard to not feel like I was in some ways a failure," Musgraves admitted to Elle, revealing that divorce is rare for her family. But she also noted that there's "nothing more shameful than staying somewhere where you don't fit anymore."