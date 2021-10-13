Paul McCartney Has Something Controversial To Say About The Rolling Stones

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were two of the most prominent rock 'n' roll bands in the '60s, with both earning worldwide acclaim. The Beatles were known for their innovative music that's had an impact on culture, art, music, fashion, and literature. On the other hand, The Rolling Stones blended blues into their music to make some signature melodies that came alive with the on-stage energy of the band's frontman, Mick Jagger.

The Beatles disbanded in 1970 after a decade of producing chart-topping hits. The Rolling Stones, however, continued to perform, engulfed by controversies. Their music progressed, too, as they experimented with genres. Decades later, The Rolling Stones are still active. Per Forbes, the band has recorded 29 studio albums, 13 live albums, and an impressive 109 singles. The band has also sold more than 240 million album copies worldwide — a portfolio any musical group could be proud of.

Because the two bands once existed simultaneously, fans may be wondering about their natural rivalry and the musicians' opinions of one another. After all, the bands seemed to be constantly competing to be known as the greatest rock band of all time. Now that The Beatles are proudly lodged into the music archives — marking a decade of much-loved music — Paul McCartney has something controversial to say about Jagger and company. McCartney might not have "moves like Jagger," but what he just said will turn fans' heads. Read on to find out more about McCartney's controversial opinion on The Rolling Stones.