Paul McCartney Has Something Controversial To Say About The Rolling Stones
The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were two of the most prominent rock 'n' roll bands in the '60s, with both earning worldwide acclaim. The Beatles were known for their innovative music that's had an impact on culture, art, music, fashion, and literature. On the other hand, The Rolling Stones blended blues into their music to make some signature melodies that came alive with the on-stage energy of the band's frontman, Mick Jagger.
The Beatles disbanded in 1970 after a decade of producing chart-topping hits. The Rolling Stones, however, continued to perform, engulfed by controversies. Their music progressed, too, as they experimented with genres. Decades later, The Rolling Stones are still active. Per Forbes, the band has recorded 29 studio albums, 13 live albums, and an impressive 109 singles. The band has also sold more than 240 million album copies worldwide — a portfolio any musical group could be proud of.
Because the two bands once existed simultaneously, fans may be wondering about their natural rivalry and the musicians' opinions of one another. After all, the bands seemed to be constantly competing to be known as the greatest rock band of all time. Now that The Beatles are proudly lodged into the music archives — marking a decade of much-loved music — Paul McCartney has something controversial to say about Jagger and company. McCartney might not have "moves like Jagger," but what he just said will turn fans' heads. Read on to find out more about McCartney's controversial opinion on The Rolling Stones.
Paul McCartney thinks The Beatles were more diverse than The Rolling Stones
There's something familiar in many of the tracks The Rolling Stones have recorded over the decades: a tinge of blues mingled with the band's signature rock 'n' roll. Paul McCartney thinks likewise. The Beatles member shared his true feelings about The Rolling Stones in an October interview with The New Yorker. "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," the multiple-Grammy-winner told the publication. "I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."
It wasn't the first time McCartney dissed The Rolling Stones, either. In April 2020, the musician told Howard Stern that The Beatles were a better musical group than The Rolling Stones. "Their stuff's rooted in the blues ... When they're writing stuff, it's to do with the blues," McCartney said. "We had a little more influences ... There's a lot of differences, but I love the Stones. But I'm with you. The Beatles were better."
Mick Jagger then responded to McCartney's comments on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show the same month, saying that "there's obviously no competition" between the two iconic bands. He also chimed in to say McCartney was "a sweetheart." Still, Jagger may have had the last laugh. "One band is, unbelievably luckily, still playing in stadiums, and the other band doesn't exist," he added. Wonder what Jagger will have to say about McCartney's interview with The New Yorker!