Shameless Star Claims Emmy Rossum Made Everyone Miserable On Set
Emmy Rossum made headlines in August 2018 when she announced she was leaving "Shameless," the Showtime show that defined her acting career. At the time, Rossum confirmed on Facebook that Season 9 would be her last. She had nothing but positive words for her time playing Fiona Gallagher, the older sibling and mother figure to her sister and four brothers. "[U]nlike Fiona, I'm an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I'd always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real," she wrote in the emotional post.
Rossum never gave an official reason for leaving the show, but the "The Phantom of the Opera" actor implied in her message that she was ready to explore new territory. "Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends," she wrote.
"Shameless" creator John Wells told Entertainment Weekly that he and Rossum tried to work out a way to have Fiona in the April 11 finale. However, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way. "[R]ight about the time where we were talking about putting it all together was when the additional lockdowns kind of hit again, and it just didn't feel safe or practical for her to come back," he said. It sounded like Rossum left on good terms, but one "Shameless" star would beg to differ.
Emma Kenney said Emmy Rossum made her "anxious"
Emma Kenney has mixed feelings about her former on-screen sister, Emmy Rossum, who is 13 years older. Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kenney, who played Debbie Gallagher on "Shameless," indicated she had a sisterly relationship with Rossum in real life, which included both the good and the bad. "There were times when she would try to be a good influence and then there were times where she would be blatantly giving me bad ... not the best advice," Kenney said (via E! News).
"The Conners" star also said Rossum had a hard time leaving her personal life at the door when she went to work. As a consequence, the atmosphere on set became lighter after Rossum left. "I remember, pre her leaving I'd go to set some days and I'd be very anxious about having a scene with her because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everyone," Kenney said (via E! News). However, Kenney said she has "a lot of love" for Rossum, even though they haven't spoken in a long time.
In her farewell Facebook post, Rossum seemed to have nothing but affection for her co-stars. "I taught Emma to shave her legs. I was there when Ethan learned to drive. Shanola and Jeremy and Joan and Bill danced at my wedding," Rossum wrote. Sounds like the complicated relationship between the Gallagher sisters sometimes reflected what was going on behind the scenes.