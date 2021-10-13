Shameless Star Claims Emmy Rossum Made Everyone Miserable On Set

Emmy Rossum made headlines in August 2018 when she announced she was leaving "Shameless," the Showtime show that defined her acting career. At the time, Rossum confirmed on Facebook that Season 9 would be her last. She had nothing but positive words for her time playing Fiona Gallagher, the older sibling and mother figure to her sister and four brothers. "[U]nlike Fiona, I'm an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I'd always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real," she wrote in the emotional post.

Rossum never gave an official reason for leaving the show, but the "The Phantom of the Opera" actor implied in her message that she was ready to explore new territory. "Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends," she wrote.

"Shameless" creator John Wells told Entertainment Weekly that he and Rossum tried to work out a way to have Fiona in the April 11 finale. However, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way. "[R]ight about the time where we were talking about putting it all together was when the additional lockdowns kind of hit again, and it just didn't feel safe or practical for her to come back," he said. It sounded like Rossum left on good terms, but one "Shameless" star would beg to differ.