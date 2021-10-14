What Is The Dog The Bounty Hunter's Involvement With The Brian Laundrie Case?

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for fugitive Brian Laundrie back in September. Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, was strangled to death in Wyoming while on a cross-county road trip with Laundrie, according to Fox News. An arrest warrant for Laundrie was issued after he used an "unauthorized" debit card to withdraw some $1000 from Petito's account, Insider reports. Dog has received thousands of tips on Laundrie's potential whereabouts, according to the New York Post, and has been weeding through leads for weeks.

In October, Dog suffered a sprained ankle, and was supposedly back in Colorado to handle some other business and nurse himself back to health, the New York Post reported. Despite some media outlets claiming that Dog was off the case, a spokesperson for him said that he was very much still dedicated to finding Laundrie. "Dog has not ended his search for Brian Laundrie. Dog and Francie Chapman need to attend to a variety of matters at home in Colorado, including Dog's ankle injury which occurred during the search," spokeswoman Jennifer Willingham said, according to the Post.

As it turns out, Dog actually isn't back in Colorado — yet. Keep reading to find out his current involvement in the Laundrie case.