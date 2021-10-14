What Is The Dog The Bounty Hunter's Involvement With The Brian Laundrie Case?
Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for fugitive Brian Laundrie back in September. Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, was strangled to death in Wyoming while on a cross-county road trip with Laundrie, according to Fox News. An arrest warrant for Laundrie was issued after he used an "unauthorized" debit card to withdraw some $1000 from Petito's account, Insider reports. Dog has received thousands of tips on Laundrie's potential whereabouts, according to the New York Post, and has been weeding through leads for weeks.
In October, Dog suffered a sprained ankle, and was supposedly back in Colorado to handle some other business and nurse himself back to health, the New York Post reported. Despite some media outlets claiming that Dog was off the case, a spokesperson for him said that he was very much still dedicated to finding Laundrie. "Dog has not ended his search for Brian Laundrie. Dog and Francie Chapman need to attend to a variety of matters at home in Colorado, including Dog's ankle injury which occurred during the search," spokeswoman Jennifer Willingham said, according to the Post.
As it turns out, Dog actually isn't back in Colorado — yet. Keep reading to find out his current involvement in the Laundrie case.
Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up at Brian Laundrie's sister's house on October 13
Dog the Bounty Hunter is still in Florida, and still very much working the Brian Laundrie case, according to TMZ. On October 13, Dog showed up at Laundrie's sister's house in an effort to question her about her brother's disappearance. In a video supplied by the outlet, Dog was seen knocking on Cassie Laundrie's door, but no one answered. When he walked away, Dog was asked what he was hoping to accomplish in speaking with Cassie. "You know, obviously we're looking for her brother," he said. He added that he "absolutely" thinks that Cassie knows more than what she's said publicly so far.
Cassie has spoken out about her brother's disappearance. "We are just as upset, frustrated, and heartbroken as everybody else. And I am losing my parents and my brother and my children's aunt and my future sister-in-law on top of this," she told the media on October 4, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
Meanwhile, Dog said that his ankle is "a lot better," and he seems to be carrying on with the Brian Laundrie case regardless of the setback.