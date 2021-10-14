Is Jessie J Getting Ready To Talk About Her Split From Channing Tatum?

The year 2020 gave the world many new Hollywood couples, but also tons of celebrity breakups — one of which included the official end of Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship. The pair, who started dating in October 2018 after the actor's divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, quickly won over fans' hearts with their flirty romance that included PDA-filled photos and heartfelt messages to each other via social media. Sadly, the couple didn't last.

Jessie J and Tatum reportedly broke up in April (via E! News), around the same time that she shared a tribute for his birthday. "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she wrote via Instagram Stories (per Page Six). "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met." She later confirmed her single status after posting a video of herself dancing in October on Instagram alongside the caption, "Single life in the pandemic is [crystal ball emoji]."

At the time, neither of them released a statement regarding the end of their relationship, nor did they reveal what really happened between them. However, it looks like fans might get more details about their split as Jessie J hinted that her next album will include songs about her famous ex.