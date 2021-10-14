Is Jessie J Getting Ready To Talk About Her Split From Channing Tatum?
The year 2020 gave the world many new Hollywood couples, but also tons of celebrity breakups — one of which included the official end of Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship. The pair, who started dating in October 2018 after the actor's divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, quickly won over fans' hearts with their flirty romance that included PDA-filled photos and heartfelt messages to each other via social media. Sadly, the couple didn't last.
Jessie J and Tatum reportedly broke up in April (via E! News), around the same time that she shared a tribute for his birthday. "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she wrote via Instagram Stories (per Page Six). "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met." She later confirmed her single status after posting a video of herself dancing in October on Instagram alongside the caption, "Single life in the pandemic is [crystal ball emoji]."
At the time, neither of them released a statement regarding the end of their relationship, nor did they reveal what really happened between them. However, it looks like fans might get more details about their split as Jessie J hinted that her next album will include songs about her famous ex.
Jessie J is hinting that her music will address the breakup
In an October interview with Capital FM, Jessie J implied that her new album will include songs that will address her on-again-off-again romance with Channing Tatum and their subsequent split in April 2020. Though the "Bang Bang" singer didn't specifically confirm it was that relationship, she said, "The first song is about being in a relationship and someone just dismissing it. You know, when you go through a breakup and someone is like, 'OK, bye." She added, on another song, "One of my favourite songs is about just going for it and jumping in at the deep end." Seems relationship-oriented at the very least!
Based on her comments, it doesn't appear as though the split was exactly amicable — and this seemingly echoes previous remakes she's made. Indeed, following the couple's breakup, Jessie J shared a passage from writer Jay Shetty on her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly). It read: "Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others' problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other's support."
In March, People reported Jessie J had moved on with dancer Max Pham Nguyen (though it's unclear if they're still together) and Tatum is rumored to be dating Zoe Kravitz.