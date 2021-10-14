What We Know About Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer's Upcoming Wedding

Ever since Bill and Melinda Gates rocked the world with their divorce announcement in May, media scrutiny has inevitably turned to their three children. The oldest of their kids, Jennifer Gates, is a medical student at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, per CNBC, and is about to get hitched to her fiancé of nearly two years, Nayel Nassar, in a ceremony the weekend of October 16, the New York Post has learned. A passionate equestrian like Jennifer, Nassar proposed in January 2020 on a ski trip. "SHE SAID YES!!" Nassar wrote on Instagram shortly after. "I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now."

As for Jennifer, she described the experience on Instagram as Nassar sweeping her "off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions." Her accompanying photo featured the couple embracing in the snow with Jennifer showing off her new rock with hands clasped over her mouth. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!" her endearingly enthusiastic caption continued.

With her mom Melinda spotted landing in New York City via helicopter on the Monday before the wedding, here is everything we know so far about the grand affair.