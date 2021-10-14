Why Steve Harvey's New Photo Is Getting The Meme Treatment

Whatever you may think of Stevie Harvey's sense of style, one thing is for certain — he goes viral for it on the regular. Just recently, on October 8, the "Family Feud" host shared a picture from his Paris trip with his wife Marjorie Harvey to Instagram, where he can be seen wearing an all-green suit, complete with a matching peacoat and shoes. Later that same day, he even took to Twitter to give fans a better look at his ensemble ... and fans had a field day.

At first glance, many thought Harvey looked a lot like one of Batman's many nemeses. "Steve Harvey: its too late Batman I've already poison[ed] the water supply. soon everyone will become thirsty and you know what comes next mahahaha," one fan hilariously tweeted, sharing a photoshopped image of Harvey capturing Batman and embodying The Riddler.

Others, meanwhile, thought he looked more like Noriaki Kakyoin from the anime "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" ... or a "flyest looking" version of Loki from "The Avengers," as another Twitter user mocked up. Someone even compiled some of the funniest comparisons Harvey had received, including looking like a contestant from Netflix's hit series "Squid Game." All of the recent online roasting doesn't seem to be fazing the TV host, though, as he has now shared yet another meme-worthy outfit.