Julianna Margulies Dishes On Her Sexuality And Playing A Gay Character

Julianna Margulies is famous for her onscreen work. But when she's not busy on the set of her latest project, she might be at home with her husband, Keith Lieberthal, and their son, Kieran. Before marrying Lieberthal in 2007, per the New York Post, she was with actor Ron Eldard for over a decade from 1991 to 2003.

While this might suggest that Margulies is heterosexual, she is totally willing to play characters who are lesbian women. She proved that when she appeared in 2000's "What's Cooking?" as Carla, the lover of the character played by Kyra Sedgwick.

Margulies again agreed to play someone who is attracted to members of the same sex when she took the part of Laura Peterson, an anchor on "The Morning Show" who is competition for Jennifer Aniston's character as well as someone who's a lesbian, per Vulture. Because of this, Margulies has opened up about the reaction to her playing a queer person as well as her own sexuality, and what she had to say might surprise fans.