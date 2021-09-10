The Truth About Julianna Margulies And Motherhood

Julianna Margulies got candid with Kelly Clarkson on the September 9 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and no stone was left unturned!

Margulies chatted a lot about why she chose to have a child after 40 — and she seems to have no regrets. (Margulies and husband Keith Lieberthal have one child, son Kieran.) "I was 41 when I got married and had a baby," she explained. "I didn't have a great example of marriage. My parents divorced when I was a year old and I didn't have the most stable upbringing. I had a lot of love, but I never felt I had a good example of marriage, so why would I?"

She continued, "It took me a long time for me to get rid of my narrative of what marriage was and picking the wrong people. When I met my husband, it was six months into us dating when I thought, 'Wow.' ... I just knew... life was so easy with him. ... It felt good. He's six years younger than I am." The actor wasn't sure if she could have kids, or even if she wanted them. When she shared this with her husband, he said, "I think it's more important to find the person you're going to spend the rest of your life with and the rest will follow." And it definitely did: "We got pregnant totally by accident, without knowing," Margulies said. "It was a happy coincidence."

