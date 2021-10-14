The Tragic Death Of NCIS: Los Angeles Actor Ravil Isyanov

Actor Ravil Isyanov, who played Anatoli Kirkin on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died on September 29, People is now reporting. The 59-year-old Russian-born actor had cancer, though, per People, it hasn't been indicated what type.

Isyanov's manager, Frederick Levy, told the outlet that Isyanov "was one of a kind. He was a true gentleman, extremely generous and incredibly talented." The star suggested the producers write off his character from "NCIS" as his cancer worsened. "He knew that his future looked bleak because of the cancer and he let producers know, and if they wanted to write him off, they might want to do it, soon ..." Levy said. "I just thought it was really sweet that they were able to give him a proper send off."

Isyanov's "NCIS" character Kirkin was indeed written off back in April, according to Express. On the show, his character Kirkin dove to push Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, out of harm's way, but ended up sacrificing himself as a result. Many fans were devastated, as Kirkin was one of the show's most popular characters. "I proper loved him," one Twitter user wrote. "[H]e's one of the best side characters," another penned. Now, not only will Isyanov's character be missed, but the man himself.