The Truth About Rachel Maddow's Cancer Surgery
Rachel Maddow is telling all about her recent health scare. Maddow, a highly respected journalist, has firmly established herself as a crucial reporter in news media and an integral performer for MSNBC during her illustrious career. Hosting "The Rachel Maddow Show" on the news network since 2008 (per Yale), the accomplished news anchor has consistently brought in high ratings for MSNBC through her storied run (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Maddow, who has covered everything within Donald Trump's presidency and beyond, revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer in October. Dropping the bombshell news on "The Rachel Maddow Show," the journalist revealed it was through partner Susan Mikula that she was able to spot the disease early on. "It's only by the grace of Susan that I found mine in enough time that it was totally treatable," Maddow stated, noting that she has "been blowing off [her] appointments forever to get stuff like that checked... [assuming] it will always be fine" (per People).
Maddow took time off from her nightly news program to undergo surgery for her skin cancer, describing her medical team as "fantastic," per People. So where exactly does Rachel Maddow stand following her skin cancer surgery? Here's what she had to say.
Rachel Maddow underwent successful surgery for skin cancer
It was only at the behest of significant other Susan Mikula that Rachel Maddow was able to spot her lingering skin cancer and eradicate it before achieving full malignancy. According to USA Today, Mikula urged Maddow to see a doctor after noticing the journalist's neck mole "[had] changed." "We've been together 22 years that mole has changed, I know it," Mikula stated, per the journalist's recollection on-air. Through a biopsy, the doctor was able to identify that Maddow had indeed had skin cancer.
"[I] did a biopsy, turns out it was skin cancer. Skin cancer accounts for the vast majority of cancers diagnosed in the United States," Maddow eventually revealed. The journalist also discussed the surgical procedure to remove the cancer, stating on her show, "I had a few days off because I had surgery at NYU Langone on Friday. They're fantastic. They got it, they got all of it. I'm good. I have clear margins, the whole thing" (per People).
While Maddow praised Mikula for being "always" right and reassured that she'll be "absolutely fine," she did have a serious message for those watching at home: "[Y]ou should get checked ... If you've got moles like I do, just get on a schedule with your doctor." We're so glad she's out of the woods.