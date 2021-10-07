The Truth About Rachel Maddow's Cancer Surgery

Rachel Maddow is telling all about her recent health scare. Maddow, a highly respected journalist, has firmly established herself as a crucial reporter in news media and an integral performer for MSNBC during her illustrious career. Hosting "The Rachel Maddow Show" on the news network since 2008 (per Yale), the accomplished news anchor has consistently brought in high ratings for MSNBC through her storied run (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Maddow, who has covered everything within Donald Trump's presidency and beyond, revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer in October. Dropping the bombshell news on "The Rachel Maddow Show," the journalist revealed it was through partner Susan Mikula that she was able to spot the disease early on. "It's only by the grace of Susan that I found mine in enough time that it was totally treatable," Maddow stated, noting that she has "been blowing off [her] appointments forever to get stuff like that checked... [assuming] it will always be fine" (per People).

Maddow took time off from her nightly news program to undergo surgery for her skin cancer, describing her medical team as "fantastic," per People. So where exactly does Rachel Maddow stand following her skin cancer surgery? Here's what she had to say.