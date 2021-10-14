Inside Madison LeCroy's Engagement

Madison LeCroy became the focal point of an alleged scandal when she appeared on a "Southern Charm" reality show in January. On the Andy Cohen-hosted show, she was accused by castmates of engaging in infidelity with a former MLB player. "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing," Madison said in her defense, via Bravo. This set Twitter ablaze as fans played sleuths trying to figure out who the ball player could be.

By February, it was revealed that the former star athlete was none other than Alex Rodriguez. Although Madison maintained the two had only "spoken on the phone," per Page Six. She was insistent that the two had never met up in person. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancee with me," she told the outlet while describing their interactions as "innocent." Reportedly, this supposed affair was the last straw for Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and the singer ended things once the allegations about Madison went public.

Even though further rumors circulated that Rodriguez reportedly attempted to reconnect with Madison after his breakup, the "Southern Charm" star moved on with a new beau. In June, Madison made her relationship with her boyfriend, Brett, Instagram official. She posted a four-photo set of the couple snuggling up on a boat, and it wasn't long before he proposed. Keep reading to see how he managed to surprise Madison.