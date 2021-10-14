Inside Madison LeCroy's Engagement
Madison LeCroy became the focal point of an alleged scandal when she appeared on a "Southern Charm" reality show in January. On the Andy Cohen-hosted show, she was accused by castmates of engaging in infidelity with a former MLB player. "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing," Madison said in her defense, via Bravo. This set Twitter ablaze as fans played sleuths trying to figure out who the ball player could be.
By February, it was revealed that the former star athlete was none other than Alex Rodriguez. Although Madison maintained the two had only "spoken on the phone," per Page Six. She was insistent that the two had never met up in person. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancee with me," she told the outlet while describing their interactions as "innocent." Reportedly, this supposed affair was the last straw for Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and the singer ended things once the allegations about Madison went public.
Even though further rumors circulated that Rodriguez reportedly attempted to reconnect with Madison after his breakup, the "Southern Charm" star moved on with a new beau. In June, Madison made her relationship with her boyfriend, Brett, Instagram official. She posted a four-photo set of the couple snuggling up on a boat, and it wasn't long before he proposed. Keep reading to see how he managed to surprise Madison.
Madison LeCroy's son was involved in her engagement
There was an immediate connection when Madison LeCroy met her boyfriend, Brett. She was in Arizona for a bachelorette party when he approached her at a bar. He took down the reality star's number and flew to South Carolina from California shortly after for their first date. In June, Madison told Us Weekly that the two "fell in love instantly" on that first date and "had been together pretty much non-stop since then."
The couple wasted little time; months later, they were engaged. On Oct. 14, the "Southern Charm" star went on Amazon Live to make the announcement to her fans. "I am engaged! And I'm so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time," Madison said. She half-expected the proposal would come but didn't expect the timing. "I honestly was not expecting it that day," she told People.
Before proposing, Brett asked permission from not only Madison's parents, but also her son, Hudson. Hudson accepted, but on one condition: that he wanted to be part of the proposal. "[W]e come back home ... and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiance is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room," she told People. It was a conscious decision to announce the engagement on a live stream. "I felt like this was a good outlet for me to express to everyone what's going on with my life," Madison said.