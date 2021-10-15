Will Jennifer Lopez Really Marry Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been dating since May 2021, just after Lopez broke things off with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, according to Marie Clare. Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged, but ended up splitting before they made it down the aisle. In 2004, JLo's rep released a statement about the breakup. "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," the statement read, according to People magazine. Over the years, the now on-again couple has been asked about the split, but has kept things cordial, often blaming the excessive media attention for the ultimate demise of the relationship.

Both Lopez and Affleck went on to date — and eventually marry — other people. They both started families — Lopez married Marc Anthony and had twins Max and Emme in 2008, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and they have three children together. While it may seem as though a lifetime has passed, Lopez and Affleck are back together and seem more in tune with one another than ever before. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there has been a lot of chatter about what might be next for these two, and whether or not they will actually end up getting married this time around. Keep reading to find out what someone who was once very close to Lopez had to say about the possibility of a Bennifer 2.0 wedding.