What Did Tristan Thompson Just Praise Khloe Kardashian For?
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has made headlines for years. The former couple, who share daughter True, has been focusing on co-parenting after splitting up back in June. "Khloé and Tristan are not back together. They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now," a source told People magazine in August. The source added that Tristan is "charming" and has been "trying to get her back," but Khloe really seems focused on herself and her daughter, and isn't considering rekindling her romance with her ex.
It seems these rumors that Khloe and Tristan are back together surface every now and again, and Tristan' social media activity doesn't help. He has been known to openly flirt with Khloe, and has even posted a heart emoji in the comments section of her Instagram uploads, according to Page Six. Now, Tristan is making headlines again after his latest comment on Khloe's Instagram post. Keep reading to find out what he had to say — and why he's praising his ex.
Tristan Thompson left a flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post
On October 13, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her Health magazine cover on Instagram. "Thank you Health Magazine for having me on your cover. I worked so hard in the gym for this and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right afterwards," Khloe captioned the snap. In the photo, Khloe looked more toned than ever, showing off her incredible abs in a cropped top and a pair of tight workout shorts. Khloe received quite a bit of positive feedback on the post — including a message from her ex.
"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups," Tristan Thompson wrote in the comments of the Instagram post. He added two red heart emoji for good measure. His comment received more than 1,200 "likes," and several social media users commented, too. The majority of the responses on Tristan's comment weren't exactly positive. "Pathetic," one Instagram comment read. "Woof woof," read another Instagram user's comment. "We need a dislike option for your comments," another Instagram user wrote.
Despite the negativity surrounding Tristan's comment, fans praised Khloe for the cover shot, and her photo was nearing 1 million "likes" at the time of this writing.