What Did Tristan Thompson Just Praise Khloe Kardashian For?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has made headlines for years. The former couple, who share daughter True, has been focusing on co-parenting after splitting up back in June. "Khloé and Tristan are not back together. They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now," a source told People magazine in August. The source added that Tristan is "charming" and has been "trying to get her back," but Khloe really seems focused on herself and her daughter, and isn't considering rekindling her romance with her ex.

It seems these rumors that Khloe and Tristan are back together surface every now and again, and Tristan' social media activity doesn't help. He has been known to openly flirt with Khloe, and has even posted a heart emoji in the comments section of her Instagram uploads, according to Page Six. Now, Tristan is making headlines again after his latest comment on Khloe's Instagram post. Keep reading to find out what he had to say — and why he's praising his ex.