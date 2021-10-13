Is This The Proof Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Are Back On?

Khloé Kardashian graced the November cover of Health magazine and shared the photo on Instagram. "Thank you Health Magazine for having me on your cover. I worked so hard in the gym for this and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right afterwards," she wrote on October 13.

However, it was Tristan Thompson's comment that made fans think the former couple could be back on after they split in June. "Wow!! You are so motivational Koko!" he gushed. "So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups." A lot of fans did not take kindly to his comment, however. One wrote, "@realtristan13 you need to go away, forever." Another added, "@realtristan13 why are you still here?" One critic added, "@realtistan13 bruh stop tryin."

Trying, he definitely is, though. "Tristan is still very flirty with Khloé and tries to get her back, but Khloé's focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported," a source told Entertainment Tonight in September. However, she still invites him to family "dinners, outings, play dates, etcetera."

Tristan may have stolen the spotlight, but what did friends and family think of Khloé's photo? Keep reading for more details.