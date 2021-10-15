William Shatner Blasts Prince William Over The Space Race
William Shatner may be famous for his fictional otherworldly travels thanks to his role in the "Star Trek" universe, however, on October 13, he took a real-life trip that took him to space. Along with three other passengers, the actor nabbed a spot on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space capsule, which headed out for a flight that lasted for 11 minutes, according to CNN. While it was obviously an incredible experience for the star, not everyone was impressed.
Fellow "Star Trek" actor George Takei had a few less-than-friendly words to share about Shatner's space flight, while even Prince William spoke out about the recent space-based trips. Talking to the BBC's "Newscast," he addressed whether or not he would be traveling off of our planet and responded by saying he wouldn't. He also revealed why, telling the host, "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
While appearing on "Newscast" prior to the first Earthshot Prize being given out, which recognizes those who are making a positive impact on environmental issues, the Duke of Cambridge noted that "we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."
Although the prince may have a good point, Shatner definitely doesn't agree with the royal's stance.
William Shatner thinks Prince William is 'missing the point'
Following Prince William's comments about issues around current space flights, William Shatner responded to the royal's concerns. The actor both justified his trip as well as to shut down what the Duke of Cambridge had to say.
"He's a lovely, gentle, educated Englishman, but he's got the wrong idea," Shatner told Entertainment Tonight. The star explained what he meant by noting that the "idea here is not to go, 'Yeah, look at me. I'm in space.'" Instead, he said that "the prince is missing the point. The point is these are the baby steps to show people [that] it's very practical. You can send somebody like me up into space."
Going a little deeper to explain that "the idea of getting industry up there" is "so that all those polluting industries, especially, for example, the industries that make electricity" end up "off of Earth." Although Shatner did agree with the royal when it comes to the fact that we should be putting work in on our own planet, he said, "So fix some of the stuff down here ... But we can curl your hair and put lotion on your face at the same time."
As for his time in space, Shatner was transformed by the experience. " ... to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, diverting myself in now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary," he tweeted, "whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me."