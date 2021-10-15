William Shatner Blasts Prince William Over The Space Race

William Shatner may be famous for his fictional otherworldly travels thanks to his role in the "Star Trek" universe, however, on October 13, he took a real-life trip that took him to space. Along with three other passengers, the actor nabbed a spot on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space capsule, which headed out for a flight that lasted for 11 minutes, according to CNN. While it was obviously an incredible experience for the star, not everyone was impressed.

Fellow "Star Trek" actor George Takei had a few less-than-friendly words to share about Shatner's space flight, while even Prince William spoke out about the recent space-based trips. Talking to the BBC's "Newscast," he addressed whether or not he would be traveling off of our planet and responded by saying he wouldn't. He also revealed why, telling the host, "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."

While appearing on "Newscast" prior to the first Earthshot Prize being given out, which recognizes those who are making a positive impact on environmental issues, the Duke of Cambridge noted that "we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

Although the prince may have a good point, Shatner definitely doesn't agree with the royal's stance.