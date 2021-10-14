George Takei Has Some Choice Words About William Shatner's Space Flight

Whether or not you've ever been a fan of the original "Star Trek" series, chances are you're aware of the over fifty-year feud between actors William Shatner and George Takei. Over the years, Takei and Shatner haven't been shy in expressing their dislike for each other as former costars. Though their animosity purportedly originated on the Star Trek set over Shatner's behavior and his reluctance to be a "team player," as Takei disclosed during a 2015 interview with ABC News, things came to a head in 2008 over a perceived slight. Shatner expressed his anger towards Takei that year by posting a YouTube video (via The Telegraph), in which Shatner called Takei "psychotic" and "sick" — a reaction, according to Takei, over Shatner not receiving an invitation to his wedding that year to his spouse, Brad.

Since then, the feud between Shatner and LGBTQ icon Takei has for the most part remained at a simmer, with headlines cropping up every few years any time one whips out commentary on the other. Now, in the highly-publicized wake of Shatner's October 13 space flight on Jeff Bezos' Blue origin — making Shatner, 90, the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos, per The New York Times — Takei has publicly responded to the news with about as much fanfare as one could expect. Hint: it isn't much.