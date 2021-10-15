The Truth About Stacey Dash's 'Secret' Addiction

Stacey Dash opened up about her troubled past in an appearance on "Dr. Oz" October 14, revealing she was addicted to Vicodin pain killers. According to WebMD, Vicodin is a "combination medication is used to relieve moderate to severe pain" and contains an opioid pain reliever, which is highly addictive. The "Clueless" alum, who is now five years sober, admitted she was "taking 18 to 20 pills a day" at one point. "I lost everything," she told Oz.

The actor said the experience has made her a better person, as well as helped her to better understand her parents, who also suffered from substance abuse. "The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person," Dash explained. "I've been able to understand my parents and that they did love me, and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted."

In a message posted to Facebook ahead of her appearance on the daytime talk show, Dash encouraged "anyone who has a story they are scared of telling to share it with the world" because you never know who will be able to relate to you and who it can help."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).