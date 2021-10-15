The Truth About Stacey Dash's 'Secret' Addiction
Stacey Dash is best known for her role as Dionne in "Clueless," but she arguably tainted her reputation while working as a Fox News conservative commentator from 2014 to 2016. During that time, she stirred outrage with her hot takes, like suggesting Black History Month should be eliminated. Years later, Dash reflected on the political stances she took and realized she made "made a lot of mistakes" due to anger. "I've lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News," she told the Daily Mail in March. "I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was."
Dash continued, "There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy." It seems the actor worked on herself in the last few years as she often shares post about her growth on Facebook. "When you're trying to be the best version of yourself, it can be a long process," she wrote in one post, and added in another: "Your past mistakes and failures do not define who you are RIGHT NOW."
As it turns out, Dash was also struggling with a "deep, dark secret" in what she described as the "most challenging time" of her life.
Stacey Dash 'lost everything' to her addiction
Stacey Dash opened up about her troubled past in an appearance on "Dr. Oz" October 14, revealing she was addicted to Vicodin pain killers. According to WebMD, Vicodin is a "combination medication is used to relieve moderate to severe pain" and contains an opioid pain reliever, which is highly addictive. The "Clueless" alum, who is now five years sober, admitted she was "taking 18 to 20 pills a day" at one point. "I lost everything," she told Oz.
The actor said the experience has made her a better person, as well as helped her to better understand her parents, who also suffered from substance abuse. "The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person," Dash explained. "I've been able to understand my parents and that they did love me, and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted."
In a message posted to Facebook ahead of her appearance on the daytime talk show, Dash encouraged "anyone who has a story they are scared of telling to share it with the world" because you never know who will be able to relate to you and who it can help."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).