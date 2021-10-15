Why Was Addison Rae Temporarily Banned From TikTok?

These days, posting videos on TikTok can be a lucrative full-time job. 21 year-old Addison Rae became an overnight star thanks to the platform. According to Page Six, Addison went viral back in 2019 and decided to run with it, dropping out of college and moving to Los Angeles to join the Hype House, which upped her profile even more. She's currently the third most followed user on TikTok, behind Khaby Lame and fellow Hype House mate Charli D'Amelio.

Now, Addison is a bona fide celebrity. She just starred in Netflix's "He's All That," an updated remake of the hit '90s teen rom-com "She's All That," and has since signed a multi-picture deal with the streamer, according to Variety. "He's All That" producer Andrew Panay told Variety that Addison was not simply handed her role because of her clout, either. ""It wasn't like someone said, 'Oh, she's a TikTok star, so let's throw her in a movie.' This is something she's always wanted and worked for," he said. "She used [TikTok] to get what she wanted. What's wrong with that?"

While Addison has seemingly moved on to bigger and better things, she remains active on the platform that made her — or at least, she did, until she was recently banned. What happened?