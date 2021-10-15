Why Did Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Have Two Weddings?

Kathie Lee Gifford stepped into the role of mother-of-the-bride when her daughter, Cassidy Gifford — who the former television host shared with her now-late husband, Frank Gifford — said "I do" in June 2020. The younger Gifford married her longtime love, Ben Wierda, and while the two were surely thrilled to be husband and wife, their wedding may not have been what many people expected. Indeed, a representative for Cassidy told Us Weekly, "Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan."

Although the wedding may not have been a big affair, while on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October of the same year, following her nuptials, Cassidy explained, "Truly, it probably sounds like I'm full of it, but I would not trade a single thing." She added that, in her opinion, "it was about what it was supposed to be about." That's surely one of the reasons why she admitted, "We're just kind of in bliss about it all. So, it's been wonderful."

Cassidy may have been just a little bit over-the-moon about her sweet ceremony, however, she still ended up having a second wedding for a very specific reason. Keep reading to find out what that was!