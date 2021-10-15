Inside Reba McEntire's Relationship With Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn have not been shy about sharing their affection for each other. Following 26 years of marriage to country legend Narvel Blackstock that ended in 2015, McEntire dated Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo for two years before calling it quits in 2019, per Today. The next year, the "Fancy" singer reconnected with Linn during the COVID-19 pandemic after meeting in 1991. "We've kept in contact with each other over the years, and we both know the same people," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in November 2020. "And then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine."

Linn, a seasoned film and television actor who was a former mainstay on "CSI: Miami," was the first to hint at the budding romance when he uploaded a photo on Instagram of him and McEntire cozying up after dinner in January 2020. The country star finally spilled the beans about the relationship on her "Living & Learning" podcast in October of that year. "Getting back in the dating world for me is fun and exciting," she said (via People). "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," McEntire added. The singer spoke about the couple bonding over their acting careers and mutual love for music. "We're having a blast and still getting to know each other," McEntire said at the time, but would she ever consider marrying Linn?