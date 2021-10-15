The Strange Gift Cristiano Ronaldo Bought For His Girlfriend That Cost $200,000

Cristiano Ronaldo is a legendary soccer (or as they say everywhere else in the world, football) player who is also known for loving the finer things in life. According to SCMP, he is the third highest-paid athlete of 2021, and became the first football star to earn more than $1 billion during his playing career, per Forbes. So it makes sense that Ronaldo would want him and his family to live a life of luxury.

According to Fox Sports, Ronaldo gives his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, $155,000 every month for allowance. This is on top of the fancy gifts, expensive trips, and lavish outings Ronaldo spends on Rodriguez. The gift-giving goes both ways, though. According to The Sun, for Ronaldo's 35th birthday in 2020, Rodriguez gave him a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon 4X4, which costs at least $130,000, to add to his luxury car collection.

Now, it is Ronaldo's turn to ball out on his beautiful belle, and the price tag on his recent gift to Rodriguez is pretty steep.