Inside Demi Moore's Proud Mom Moment Over Daughter Scout
While Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis seem like best friends right now, it wasn't always that way. For a long time, the actor didn't have a healthy relationship her family, which also includes children (with Bruce Willis) Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis. In fact, the actor admitted in her memoir "Inside Out" (via Hollywood Life) that she took her kids for granted while she was married to Ashton Kutcher because she was "addicted to him," putting him "over my needs and the needs of my family."
Moore and her daughters did not talk for at least three years, however, they eventually repaired their damaged relationship. For Mother's Day, Scout shared an emotional Instagram post, reflecting on the ups and downs she's experienced with her mom — and how it's made them stronger. "Today I am filled with so much gratitude for all of the stunning ups, growth provoking downs and incredibly hard work that has gone into the relationship I have with my mom today," she wrote. "Our communication, closeness and safety with one another is a tribute to that work, and everything that has happened FOR us and not TO us to foster this closeness."
Scout even once told The New York Times that she's proud of her mother for "doing the internal work that she didn't have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode." Now, Moore is, in turn praising her daughter's accomplishments!
Demi Moore is posting her daughter's 'beautiful vulnerable music' all over her Instagram
On October 15, Scout Willis dropped her first single, "Love Without Possession," and Demi Moore could not be prouder. The "Ghost" star shared a sweet message via Instagram, praising her daughter's talent. "So excited to share the beautiful vulnerable music and powerful heart-expanding voice of my beloved @scoutlaruewillis," Moore wrote, sharing the song's music video straight to the grid. "I have learned so much watching you move through this experience in such a loving, thoughtful, focused and meaningful way. So proud of you. So honored to witness you. So thrilled for people to know you! Congratulations, my angel! I love you so much."
The actor also added on her Instagram Stories that she's a "proud mama," per Too Fab. This isn't the first time Moore has had a proud mom moment as she frequently shares posts applauding her child's music success. In September, she posted a photo and video on Instagram from Paris Fashion Week, writing, "Loved being at the #ChloeSS22 show, made extra special by hearing a sneak peek of my baby @scoutlaruewillis's beautiful voice opening the show with a remix of her first single." Willis' debut album is set to be released next year, according to Vents Magazine. She's clearly already found her biggest fan!
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).