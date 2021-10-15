Inside Demi Moore's Proud Mom Moment Over Daughter Scout

While Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis seem like best friends right now, it wasn't always that way. For a long time, the actor didn't have a healthy relationship her family, which also includes children (with Bruce Willis) Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis. In fact, the actor admitted in her memoir "Inside Out" (via Hollywood Life) that she took her kids for granted while she was married to Ashton Kutcher because she was "addicted to him," putting him "over my needs and the needs of my family."

Moore and her daughters did not talk for at least three years, however, they eventually repaired their damaged relationship. For Mother's Day, Scout shared an emotional Instagram post, reflecting on the ups and downs she's experienced with her mom — and how it's made them stronger. "Today I am filled with so much gratitude for all of the stunning ups, growth provoking downs and incredibly hard work that has gone into the relationship I have with my mom today," she wrote. "Our communication, closeness and safety with one another is a tribute to that work, and everything that has happened FOR us and not TO us to foster this closeness."

Scout even once told The New York Times that she's proud of her mother for "doing the internal work that she didn't have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode." Now, Moore is, in turn praising her daughter's accomplishments!