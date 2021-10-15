The Reason Drake Almost Quit Degrassi

Before he became the rap superstar we know today, Drake starred as Jimmy Brooks in the popular teen show "Degrassi: The Next Generation." The actor-turned-rapper appeared on the show for eight seasons, from 2001 until 2009 (per Degrassi Fandom). On the show, Drake's character is a teenage basketball star, who loses the ability to walk after being injured in a school shooting.

For his role as Jimmy Brooks, Drake won Best Ensemble in a TV series at the 2002 Young Artist Awards, as per IMDb. And even after becoming a popular rapper, Drake paid homage to his "Degrassi" days in several songs, especially since the show apparently made him lots of money. "Half a million dollars later and my taxes paid," Drake rapped on the Kanye West-produced track "You Know, You Know" in 2016 (via Genius). "And I'm still spendin' money from my actin' days."

Funny enough, the "God's Plan" rapper once revealed that he thought he bombed his "Degrassi" audition ... mainly because he showed up stoned. "That was my first time [smoking], and we did it out of a starts with a 'B' ends with a 'ong,'" he once told Jimmy Fallon (via HuffPost). "It was crazy because I started really getting paranoid, I thought I'd just completely ruined my life," Drake admitted. "I started splashing water on my face constantly, it was like a Clearasil commercial." It clearly worked, as he eventually got the part. But then, years later, Drake threatened to leave "Degrassi." Here's why.