The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.

On October 13, E! News reported that a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had put out a statement about the christening rumors. "Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized, and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation," the spokesperson said. It's unknown what Harry and Meghan's plans for Lili are, but it seems that the whole thing may have further wounded Harry's relationship with the royal family. Read on for more.