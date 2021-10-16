The Tragic Death Of Black Panther Actor Dorothy Steel

Actor Dorothy Steel, known for her role in 2018's "Black Panther," has died at age 95. Steel's agent Cindy Butler broke the news on Facebook, writing, "It's with a Heavy heart I announce this morning Dorothy Steel transitioned this morning in her hometown of Detroit. That is what she wanted to be home." She continued, "Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you."

Steel first began acting at the age of 88, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor appeared in both TV and film, with roles in "The Trouble With Going Somewhere," "Merry Christmas Baby," and "Daisy Winters."

"Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar," added Butler to the statement. "I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective."

Before her October 15 death, Steel opened up to Steve Harvey about her journey to the big screen and why she first said no to "Black Panther."