Good News Just Dropped For Black Panther Fans

The sequel to "Black Panther" is on its way, and fans just can't wait! The first film, which debuted in 2018, brought in over $1.3 billion globally, according to Time, and starred the late Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa, aka the Black Panther. Boseman tragically died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43-years-old. Upon his death, fans mourned the death of the first black superhero to hit theaters, and some petitioned for Marvel to uphold his legacy by recasting the role, which would continue T'Challa's incredible story and impact.

"If Marvel Studios removes T'Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him," read the petition, according to Entertainment Tonight. "That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well. By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story." However, Marvel said it would not recast or recreate Boseman's role in the forthcoming sequel.

So what else do we know about the sequel? On May 3, more details came to light — keep on reading for more info.