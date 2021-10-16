Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody's Home Has A Special Meaning
Kathie Lee Gifford had a nearly 30-year marriage to former NFL star Frank Gifford. The celebrity couple married in 1986 and bought a home in Connecticut. They later welcomed two children, son Cody and daughter Cassidy. Kathie Lee once told Westchester Magazine she and her husband were "Connecticut people" despite working in New York City. The Giffords raised their family in a waterfront mansion in the Riverside neighborhood of Greenwich, where they counted Kathie Lee's longtime "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" co-host, Regis Philbin, as one of their neighbors, per ShowBiz 411.
But after Frank's death in 2015, Kathie Lee found it hard to live in the home her family of four once shared, so she made a solo move to Nashville to give herself a fresh start. Six years after Frank's passing, she told People that her son Cody and his wife, Erika Brown, are making new memories in the family's Connecticut mansion. "My son and his wife live there now," the former "TODAY" co-host said. "And that just makes me so happy." She added that she hopes "one day the Lord might bless us with little tiny feet running around" the house where her own kids once ran around. Kathie Lee also noted that her daughter and her husband, Ben Weirda, live near her house in Nashville, so she has her children near her "in both homes."
Kathie Lee Gifford's Connecticut home felt like a 'morgue' after her husband died
Kathie Lee Gifford has been vocal about how lonely she felt in her massive home after her husband Frank Gifford's death. She told People that it was hard to remain in the "beautiful home that had once been so filled with laughter, and music, and dogs barking, and smells of the grill going, and the seagulls."
The singer and TV host previously revealed that she felt like she was "dying of loneliness" after her husband passed away suddenly at age 84. Frank died in his sleep in the Connecticut home, per ESPN. "That huge, beautiful memory-filled home was like a morgue to me," Kathie Lee said in 2019 (via The Tennessean). While she lamented her new life as "a widow, an orphan, and an empty nester," she added that the good news was that she also had "the freedom of a widow, an orphan and an empty nester." "I've got all the time to spend my days writing," she said. "I'm having the life I could've only ever dreamed of."