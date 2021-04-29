Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About Her New Relationship

There's a new man in Kathie Lee Gifford's life, and she's spilling some of the deets. As fans know, Kathie Lee married Frank Gifford in 1986 (via Closer Weekly), and the two had two beautiful children together — Cassidy Gifford and Cody Gifford. During her time on "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee," she regularly raved over her husband, and the same was true during her stint on the fourth hour of "The Today Show," where she would sip wine with Hoda Kotb and gush over her husband.

Kathie Lee's world flipped upside down when she lost her husband in 2015. Frank's death had a profound impact on Kathie Lee, and she chatted with AARP about the aftermath and how it affected her. "You battle a lot of things when you get older, especially as a widow, when you lose a spouse," she revealed (via USA Today). "It dawned on me the other day, I'm a widow, I'm an orphan, because my mother also passed, and I'm an empty nester all at the same time."

The talk show host also shared that you shouldn't let what you've lost define you, but instead should allow what you have define you. "I'm making big changes in my life because I need to, really big changes that are feeding my soul. Otherwise, despair sets in and loneliness can be crippling," she shared.

Kathie Lee has found a special someone again and she can't stop talking about him. Keep scrolling for more deets on the hot new romance.