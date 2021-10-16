What Is Jessica Chastain's One Rule For Nude Scenes?
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac rocked fans' worlds in the intense and occasionally tumultuous HBO series "Scenes From a Marriage." A major reason for their palpable on-screen chemistry is because the two have been close for decades.
"We've been friends for over 20 years," Chastain said on "The View." "We went to college together ... It makes it easier in that we completely trust each other. We love each other. We're protective of each other."
Chastain also touched on the tougher moments in "Scenes From a Marriage" and how their connection made it that much more vulnerable. "But then, it makes it also more difficult because we know how to hurt each other. So, in the scenes where the characters are hurting each other, it's kind of like, sometimes I would look at him and I'm like, 'Is this Oscar or Jonathan?' ... It was good and bad for me," she said. While they handled the conflict with major skill, Chastain spoke about the nude scenes in the series, too. Here's what her rule was.
Jessica Chastain called for equality in nude scenes
Fans of "Scenes From a Marriage" will know that Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac appear nude in some of the shots. Chastain spoke about this on "The View," saying that her one rule was that there would be equal exposure. "I said to Hagai [Levi], who wrote and directed in the series," Chastain said. "I said in the very beginning, 'I'm comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you're going to have to show the same with Oscar.'"
Chastain spoke about the shower scene and said that audiences "see my body, so you see his body [too]." Chastain added: "For me, though, I wanted it to be balanced."
Isaac spoke about how he approved of his shower scene and how much more surprising it was to see it on a big screen. "I didn't know that was going to happen. You get sent the stuff to look at and be like, 'Okay, I'm fine with that,' but I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn't notice what was happening down there," he said. "[But] clear as day, on the big TV, it's there for everyone to [look at]." In light of all of this, Vanity Fair summarized it succinctly: "We Have Jessica Chastain To Thank For Full-Frontal Oscar Isaac in 'Scenes From a Marriage.'" Thanks, girl!