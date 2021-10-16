What Is Jessica Chastain's One Rule For Nude Scenes?

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac rocked fans' worlds in the intense and occasionally tumultuous HBO series "Scenes From a Marriage." A major reason for their palpable on-screen chemistry is because the two have been close for decades.

"We've been friends for over 20 years," Chastain said on "The View." "We went to college together ... It makes it easier in that we completely trust each other. We love each other. We're protective of each other."

Chastain also touched on the tougher moments in "Scenes From a Marriage" and how their connection made it that much more vulnerable. "But then, it makes it also more difficult because we know how to hurt each other. So, in the scenes where the characters are hurting each other, it's kind of like, sometimes I would look at him and I'm like, 'Is this Oscar or Jonathan?' ... It was good and bad for me," she said. While they handled the conflict with major skill, Chastain spoke about the nude scenes in the series, too. Here's what her rule was.