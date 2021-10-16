What Did Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Send A Famous Singer When Her Baby Was Born?

It's a new season of life for both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and country music star RaeLynn. Shelton and Stefani married in July. And on Sept. 8, RaeLynn and her husband, Josh Davis, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Rae.

"7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07 pm September 8 2021 we became a family of three," the "She Chose Me," singer gushed on Instagram, as she posted photos of her happy family in the hospital. "These two are my world," she captioned.

As the country music world is small, there was no doubt fellow artists would their congratulations to the happy family. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, RaeLynn gushed about some of the sweet gifts she has received, including baby Ugg slippers from Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, and baby Golden Goose sneakers from Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley. But knowing how close RaeLynn is with Shelton, what did he and his new wife gift baby Daisy?