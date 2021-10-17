Could Dog The Bounty Hunter Be Sabotaging The Search For Brian Laundrie?

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie in September. Laundrie has a warrant out for his arrest after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to the New York Post. The debit card belonged to his fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming on September 19. Laundrie and Petito had been on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie arrived back in Florida alone on September 1, CNN reports. On September 11, Petito's family reported her missing. While authorities attempted to question Laundrie, he was not cooperative and refused to speak with them, according to the Independent. He has since disappeared, sparking a manhunt. As of October 17, Laundrie has not been named a suspect in Petito's death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has received more than 1,000 leads in the case, according to The Sun. He has been working independently from the FBI, setting up his own team, and trying to figure out Laundrie's moves. In early October, the former reality star told TMZ that he believed that Laundrie was still alive. And while Dog continues the hunt, there seems to be some concern that he might actually be sabotaging the search. Read on to learn more.