Could Dog The Bounty Hunter Be Sabotaging The Search For Brian Laundrie?
Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie in September. Laundrie has a warrant out for his arrest after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to the New York Post. The debit card belonged to his fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming on September 19. Laundrie and Petito had been on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie arrived back in Florida alone on September 1, CNN reports. On September 11, Petito's family reported her missing. While authorities attempted to question Laundrie, he was not cooperative and refused to speak with them, according to the Independent. He has since disappeared, sparking a manhunt. As of October 17, Laundrie has not been named a suspect in Petito's death, which has been ruled a homicide.
Dog the Bounty Hunter has received more than 1,000 leads in the case, according to The Sun. He has been working independently from the FBI, setting up his own team, and trying to figure out Laundrie's moves. In early October, the former reality star told TMZ that he believed that Laundrie was still alive. And while Dog continues the hunt, there seems to be some concern that he might actually be sabotaging the search. Read on to learn more.
Dog the Bounty Hunter's independent search for Brian Laundrie could interfere with what the FBI is doing
Dog the Bounty Hunter is determined to find Brian Laundrie, according to The Sun. However, working independently could actually go against what the FBI and other local authorities are trying to do. "He sounds like he's going out there trying to dig around for information that could, at times, sabotage what law enforcement is doing. Often, it's not helpful to law enforcement techniques and operations," former FBI special agent Matthew Young told the New York Post.
Others have also weighed in on Dog's involvement, many not taking him very seriously. "As far as Dog, he's more of a publicity person than an actual bounty hunter," former bounty hunter Rick Kincaid told the New York Post, adding that actual bounty hunting "is not a reality show." Despite the criticism, Dog doesn't seem to be willing to stop searching for Laundrie. According to Newsweek, Dog has turned over evidence that he's found to authorities, but he's still running his own show and working the case with his own team. He told The Sun that he will take Laundrie alive. "Let me have you, Brian. What did you do? You're living it every night, aren't you, boy? Turn yourself in, Brian. For once in your life, be a man," Dog said during an interview with the outlet that was posted on October 15.