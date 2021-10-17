Is This Meghan Markle's Tip For Weight Loss?

Meghan Markle has almost always tried to live a healthy lifestyle, making sure that she is nourishing her body with a solid diet, and staying active whenever she can. Over the years, she has been pretty open about her love for yoga, and has been seen attending yoga classes from time to time, according to People magazine. And, as Insider points out, yoga is somewhat of a family affair for Meghan, whose mom, Doria Ragland, is actually a yoga instructor. "Yoga is my thing. There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga – increased flexibility and strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep," Meghan previously said during an interview with Best Health.

In that same interview with Best Health, Meghan revealed that she keeps a fairly strict diet — or, at least, she did back in 2019. "I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends. But at the same time, it's all about balance," she said, revealing that her favorite thing to eat is french fries. And while Meghan seems to have it down to a science when it comes to staying in shape, there's actually something else that transcends yoga and a healthy diet that has helped Meghan with weight loss. Keep reading to find out the one thing that really kicked things up a notch in Meghan's routine.