What We Know About Donald Trump's Children Inherting His Financial Assets

In 2019, Forbes reported that former President Donald Trump's poor financial planning could cost his children up to $1.3 billion in taxes. The outlet estimated that the Trump's kids might have to sell all of the Trump Organization's New York City real estate to cover the tax tab. As the outlet explains, in the world of billionaires, the name of the game is to give heirs your assets before you die to avoid estate taxes. An accountant for wealthy clients, Robert Keebler, told Forbes, "Some of the wealthiest people I represent die with almost nothing in their name." Estate taxes can take a big bite out of an inheritance.

Forbes reported at the time that Trump owned dozens of assets through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. The outlet noted that trusts are frequently used to transfer financial assets to heirs. But the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust only benefits one person: the 45th president of the United States. Estate tax attorney Bruce Steiner told Forbes, "It's puzzling. At death if he's given away nothing, half of it disappears."

Here's what we know about Trump's children inheriting his financial assets.