How Much Was Actor Betty Lynn Worth When She Died?

"The Andy Griffith Show" actor Betty Lynn died on October 16 at age 95, The Andy Griffith Museum has announced. Per the museum, the actor had "a brief illness" prior to her death.

In addition to her 26-episode role as Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," Lynn was known for her roles in 1950's "Cheaper by the Dozen" and 1948's "June Bride." Still, her work as Thelma Lou is what cemented her in the hearts of fans.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lynn earned $500 per episode of "The Andy Griffith Show." But she had plenty of other, smaller TV roles over the years, including multiple roles in "The Magical World of Disney" in the 1960s.

Lynn never married and lived in a North Carolina retirement home, with no children to pass on her earnings to. With all of her work in Hollywood, fans may be wondering how much the actor was worth at the time of her death.