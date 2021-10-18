The Tragic Death Of Colin Powell

Colin Powell, the 65th and first Black Secretary of State of the United States has died at age 84, CNN reported on October 18. Powell leaves behind three children, son Michael as well as daughters Linda and Annemarie, whom he shared with his wife, Alma, per Biography. Powell's military career dates back to the Vietnam War and included time in the Gulf War, serving under President George H.W. Bush, and as secretary of state during the first years of the Iraq War.

Powell's family released a statement shared on Facebook and captured by CNN following the news. "General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," the family wrote. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The statement revealed that Powell had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In light of Powell's death, the public has been looking back at his accomplishments as well as his thoughts on American politics. Read on as we do the same!