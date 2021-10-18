How Did Gabby Petito's Family Originally Describe Brian Laundrie?
Gabby Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, set out on a cross-country road trip that would have them visiting national parks in various states throughout the summer and into the fall. Their trip was cut short, however, when Laundrie arrived back to his home state of Florida without Petito on September 1, according to CNN. On September 11, Petito's family reported her missing. Her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming eight days later. Laundrie, who refused to talk to police, left his home on September 13, and hasn't been seen since, and a manhunt spanning several states has ensued. A warrant for his arrest was issued after he used an "unauthorized" debit card that belonged to Petito, according to Insider.
Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito's death, which was ruled a homicide. According to NBC News, a coroner in Wyoming determined that Petito's cause of death was strangulation. Petito's parents have spoken out about their daughter's death, and have issued pleas to Laundrie's parents, who haven't exactly been forthcoming with information. "Somebody needs to start talking," Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said on an episode of "Dr. Phil" (via YouTube). "I do believe they know a lot more information than they're putting out there," she added.
Now, in a new interview that aired on October 17, Petito's parents have spoken out about Laundrie — and what they first thought of him. Read on to find out what Petito's family had to say.
Gabby Petito's parents thought Brian Laundrie was nice & trusted that he would take care of their daughter
As it turns out, Gabby Petito's family actually liked Brian Laundrie at first. "He just seemed like a nice guy," Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, said during an interview with Australia's "60 Minutes" (via YouTube). Like any mother, Schmidt admitted that she "worried" about her daughter. "I told her to be careful, be safe. To be aware of your surroundings. Don't trust anybody," Schmidt said, adding that she "felt safe because [Gabby] was with Brian."
"I felt like she would be OK. I thought he would take care of her," Schmidt said on Australia's "60 Minutes." "He was very polite and quiet. He'd draw them pictures and stuff. He would read books to my little one at night before bed. So, he just seemed like a nice guy," she added. Petito's step father, Jim Schmidt, felt similarly about Laundrie. "Every time he would come over he was polite. He'd talk with our other children as well. They got to know him and they liked him," he said. It seems as though Petito's family is starting to pick up on things that they may have missed early on in her relationship with Laundrie. "She did look happy, but as we look more and more into this, it might not have been as great as people online perceived," Joe Petito explained.
Gabby Petito's body has been taken to New York where she will be buried, according to Radar Online, while the search for Laundrie continues.