How Did Gabby Petito's Family Originally Describe Brian Laundrie?

Gabby Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, set out on a cross-country road trip that would have them visiting national parks in various states throughout the summer and into the fall. Their trip was cut short, however, when Laundrie arrived back to his home state of Florida without Petito on September 1, according to CNN. On September 11, Petito's family reported her missing. Her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming eight days later. Laundrie, who refused to talk to police, left his home on September 13, and hasn't been seen since, and a manhunt spanning several states has ensued. A warrant for his arrest was issued after he used an "unauthorized" debit card that belonged to Petito, according to Insider.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito's death, which was ruled a homicide. According to NBC News, a coroner in Wyoming determined that Petito's cause of death was strangulation. Petito's parents have spoken out about their daughter's death, and have issued pleas to Laundrie's parents, who haven't exactly been forthcoming with information. "Somebody needs to start talking," Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said on an episode of "Dr. Phil" (via YouTube). "I do believe they know a lot more information than they're putting out there," she added.

Now, in a new interview that aired on October 17, Petito's parents have spoken out about Laundrie — and what they first thought of him. Read on to find out what Petito's family had to say.