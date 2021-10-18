What's Really Going On With Ryan Reynolds Taking Time Off From Acting?

Over the past decade-plus, Ryan Reynolds has proven himself to be one of the most hard-working men in Hollywood. Beginning his career in 1991, Reynolds has explored a plethora of genres within film and has proven his range time and time again. With films such as the 2004 action-horror "Blade: Trinity," the 2005 comedy "Waiting," and the 2017 sci-fi feature "Life" under his belt, Reynolds has proven that he is willing to take on any acting challenge in his career.

Despite making his first on-screen appearance in 1991, Reynolds' story of breakthrough success is one of patience. In 2016, the Canadian-born actor's stock rose exponentially with the release of the film "Deadpool," in which he portrayed the title character (though his first appearance as the character came in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine"). He later portrayed this star-making role in the 2018 sequel, "Deadpool 2." With his unmatched charisma and intangible magnetism, fans and critics alike were drawn to Reynolds' performance in the series.

On top of his "Deadpool" duties, Reynolds was simultaneously starring in top films, such as "Detective Pikachu" and "Free Guy" (the latter of which he also produced). But, as one of Hollywood's hard-working performers, there comes a time when you have to step away from the limelight. In October, Reynolds announced he's taking "a little sabbatical" from acting, leading fans to ponder about his future in the industry. And while many are questioning his career, we've got the details about what's really going on with Ryan Reynolds' sabbatical.