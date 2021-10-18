What Are Tiffany Trump's Wedding Plans?
Unlike the rest of the Trump family, Tiffany Trump hasn't been spending her time under the radar. In fact, she's been too busy traveling the world and meeting up with friends at Miami hotspots for lunch and dinner — all while planning what some people are already calling a "big fab Greek wedding," according to People. Tiffany and her fiance, Michael Boulos, have been dating since 2018, announcing their engagement on her father Donald Trump's last day as president. And of course, the details of the couple's long-awaited soiree will be nothing less than perfect.
"Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding. Her fiance is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there," one source close to the situation told Page Six. Another insider told People over the summer that the two are planning "your basic international spectacle."
And while Tiffany has yet to make any comments about her wedding day herself, there's a good chance that it will be the social event of the year. Here's why.
Tiffany Trump wants a wedding that is twice as nice
Tiffany Trump knows it's her time to shine in the spotlight, as she and her fiance Michael Boulos are looking to tie the knot on two separate occasions. That's because they want to get married both in Miami, where they currently call home, and in Greece. One source told People, "She and Michael picked Miami because it is so multicultural. They want to marry in Greece and may have a ceremony there with another one here in the States."
Tiffany and Boulos visited Greece over the summer, where they wined and dined in Mykonos. "Tiffany loves Mykonos and would like to marry around there even if she has another celebration in the U.S., maybe at Mar-a-Lago," the tipster added. According to People, there are even rumors that the two first met at Lindsay Lohan's famed Mykonos beach club (though a Town & Country source denies that's where their meet-cute took place).
So far Tiffany and Boulos have not made any comments about their guest list, but there's a good chance that her entire family will be there — including, of course, her parents, Donald Trump and Marla Maples — along with her sister Ivanka Trump and the rest of her siblings. Now, whether or not Lindsay Lohan will show up to the Mykonos fete remains to be seen, but seeing how the star once defended the former president, as detailed in Variety, we wouldn't be surprised.