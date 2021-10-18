What Are Tiffany Trump's Wedding Plans?

Tiffany Trump knows it's her time to shine in the spotlight, as she and her fiance Michael Boulos are looking to tie the knot on two separate occasions. That's because they want to get married both in Miami, where they currently call home, and in Greece. One source told People, "She and Michael picked Miami because it is so multicultural. They want to marry in Greece and may have a ceremony there with another one here in the States."

Tiffany and Boulos visited Greece over the summer, where they wined and dined in Mykonos. "Tiffany loves Mykonos and would like to marry around there even if she has another celebration in the U.S., maybe at Mar-a-Lago," the tipster added. According to People, there are even rumors that the two first met at Lindsay Lohan's famed Mykonos beach club (though a Town & Country source denies that's where their meet-cute took place).

So far Tiffany and Boulos have not made any comments about their guest list, but there's a good chance that her entire family will be there — including, of course, her parents, Donald Trump and Marla Maples — along with her sister Ivanka Trump and the rest of her siblings. Now, whether or not Lindsay Lohan will show up to the Mykonos fete remains to be seen, but seeing how the star once defended the former president, as detailed in Variety, we wouldn't be surprised.