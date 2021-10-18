The Truth About Lil Kim And Nick Cannon's Relationship
Lil Kim and Nick Cannon might be cooking something up. The "Crush on You" rapper was featured on Complex's "Hiking With Rappers" where she hilariously attempted to hike at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles (before jumping on a golf cart). In the episode, Kim chatted with host King Keraun and recalled some of her biggest fashion moments in hip-hop's history, along with some of her celebrity friendships.
In particular, Kim shared a pretty funny story about Gabrielle Union from back in the day. "When we first met, me and Gabrielle, we did our first movie together, which is 'She's All That,'" she recalled. "She was like 'I wanna go to the studio with you,' and she was chilling and, you know, we always have liquor." And apparently, Union decided to take advantage. "I went into the booth and by the time I came out, all the liquor was gone," Kim said. "So I was like, 'Y'all was drinking?' and they was like, 'Nope nope nope, just Gabby.'"
Later in the same interview, Lil Kim spoke about her long-time friendship with Cannon, and what they have in store right now.
Nick Cannon is Lil Kim's new manager
During her "Hiking With Rappers" appearance with Complex, Lil Kim revealed what fans can expect from her next. "I just shot a movie with Nick Cannon," Kim told host King Keraun. "We just shot a movie called 'Miracle Across 125th Street,'" she continued. "It's like the 'Friday' of Christmas movies. It's coming out in November, December, something like that."
The self-proclaimed "Queen Bee" also said that she has been friends with Cannon for years, and the two just entered a professional relationship. "Nick Cannon, people don't even know, like he's one of my best friends," she revealed. "We've been best friends for years." Apparently, the "Masked Singer" host is the one who convinced to star in the upcoming holiday movie. "I really did that movie for Nick, but I love doing movies," Kim said. "You know he's my manager?" Then, a surprised Keraun made a joke about Cannon. "Your manager has like 20 kids," he said. "Leave my manager alone," Kim laughed.
Though Cannon managing Kim might come as a surprise, this actually isn't the first time he has dabbled in artist management. Cannon's company NCredible Entertainment, for example, has been managing Amber Rose since 2014 (per MTV). Kim and Cannon have also been friends for years. Back when Cannon dated Kim Kardashian, they would pal around with the likes of Paris Hilton, Lil Kim, and... Kanye West. Who could have guessed that Cannon and Lil Kim would still be so close all these years later?