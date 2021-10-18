Royal Expert Suggests This Was The Final Straw For Harry And Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family sometime after their 2018 wedding. The Duke and Duchess announced their decision on Instagram, explaining that they planned to split their time between the UK and somewhere in North America. Flash forward to 2021, and we now know that Harry and Meghan haven't returned to the UK as a family, and it doesn't seem as though they have any intention of living in the UK in the near future — or beyond.

Back in February, Harry opened up to James Corden about the decision to step back. "It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," he said (via YouTube). "I was like 'This is toxic,' so I did what any husband, what any father would do. I was like, 'I need to get my family out of here,'" Harry explained.

As many have debated the reasoning behind Harry and Meghan's decision to move out of the UK, it seems that there may have been one crucial moment that made it clear that the only option was to step back. During an appearance on the podcast "Pod Save The Queen," royal expert Russell Myers weighed in. Read on for more.