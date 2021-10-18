Royal Expert Suggests This Was The Final Straw For Harry And Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family sometime after their 2018 wedding. The Duke and Duchess announced their decision on Instagram, explaining that they planned to split their time between the UK and somewhere in North America. Flash forward to 2021, and we now know that Harry and Meghan haven't returned to the UK as a family, and it doesn't seem as though they have any intention of living in the UK in the near future — or beyond.
Back in February, Harry opened up to James Corden about the decision to step back. "It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," he said (via YouTube). "I was like 'This is toxic,' so I did what any husband, what any father would do. I was like, 'I need to get my family out of here,'" Harry explained.
As many have debated the reasoning behind Harry and Meghan's decision to move out of the UK, it seems that there may have been one crucial moment that made it clear that the only option was to step back. During an appearance on the podcast "Pod Save The Queen," royal expert Russell Myers weighed in. Read on for more.
Archie's christening may have been a pivotal moment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have tried to make things work within the royal family, but royal expert Russell Myers suggests that there was really one pivotal moment that changed everything: Archie's christening. The event was held on July 6, 2019, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, and may have been the final straw for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple ultimately decided not to share the names of Archie's godparents, according to the Daily Mail, which isn't common — and caused a bit of stir. According to CNN, Meghan and Harry chose to have a private christening for Archie. They chose to do something a bit different, forgoing the fanfare, and only having about 25 guests in attendance. The couple opted to share just two photos with the public — by way of Instagram — following the ceremony.
"Hark back to the time when it became such an issue that Harry and Meghan decided not to release the names of [Archie's] godparents and again, it was a big debate about whether it mattered or it didn't," he said on the "Pod Save the Queen" podcast. "Well, I think that was the start of the beginning of the end really with the public perception, if you are taking all the trappings of royal life, do you necessarily have to follow what has happened before you, in terms of keeping up with tradition and having pictures of the christening, publicizing who the godparents are," he added.