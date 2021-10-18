Barack Obama Shares His Most-Treasured Memory Of Colin Powell
On October 18, news broke that revered military and political leader Colin Powell had died at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. Powell, the first Black secretary of state (per Reuters), had an impact on Republican and Democratic leaders alike, as many political figures quickly shared their condolences. "Over our many years working together – even in disagreement – Colin was always someone who gave you his best and treated you with respect," President Joe Biden said in a statement (via USA Today).
Biden described Powell as a "friend" who "embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat." And Vice President Kamala Harris recalled her last encounter with Powell — at the White House in July. "He ... served with dignity, he served with grace," she said in a video. Powell was a Republican who served in the Reagan administration as well as both Bush administrations. "He was such a favorite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad," former President George W. Bush said in his own statement, per USA Today.
Another former president, Barack Obama, had kind words for Powell in a statement shared to social media. In his message, Obama shared a story of how one gesture from Powell had an immense impact on the former POTUS.
Colin Powell helped quiet the negative noise about Obama in 2008
Barack Obama recalled in an Instagram post on October 18 how the former secretary of state, accomplishments aside, affected him personally. Powell — a staunch Republican — endorsed his 2008 presidential campaign while also refuting a popular conspiracy theory, which clearly meant a lot to Obama.
"At a time when conspiracy theories were swirling, with some questioning my faith, General Powell took the opportunity to get to the heart of the matter in a way only he could," Obama wrote in his statement. He then recalled Powell as saying, "The correct answer is, he is not a Muslim, he's a Christian. But the really right answer is, 'What if he is?' Is there something wrong with being a Muslim in this country? The answer's no, that's not America." Obama then pulled back, adding, "He understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal."
Just two weeks before the 2008 presidential election, Powell indeed made the surprise endorsement of Obama's campaign. "I think we need a generational change," he said at the time, per CNN. Powell was impressed with Obama's accomplishments and again endorsed him in 2016. "I was proud ... I'm grateful to him for his lifetime of service to his country both as a soldier and as a diplomat," Obama said during a rally in Virginia at the time, via Reuters.