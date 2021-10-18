Barack Obama Shares His Most-Treasured Memory Of Colin Powell

On October 18, news broke that revered military and political leader Colin Powell had died at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. Powell, the first Black secretary of state (per Reuters), had an impact on Republican and Democratic leaders alike, as many political figures quickly shared their condolences. "Over our many years working together – even in disagreement – Colin was always someone who gave you his best and treated you with respect," President Joe Biden said in a statement (via USA Today).

Biden described Powell as a "friend" who "embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat." And Vice President Kamala Harris recalled her last encounter with Powell — at the White House in July. "He ... served with dignity, he served with grace," she said in a video. Powell was a Republican who served in the Reagan administration as well as both Bush administrations. "He was such a favorite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad," former President George W. Bush said in his own statement, per USA Today.

Another former president, Barack Obama, had kind words for Powell in a statement shared to social media. In his message, Obama shared a story of how one gesture from Powell had an immense impact on the former POTUS.