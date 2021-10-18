Did Khloe Kardashian's Reaction To Kourtney's Engagement Shade Scott Disick?
Almost as soon as news of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker broke the internet on October 18, fans began mentioning wanting to check in on Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick. As "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" loyalists know, the pair was together off-and-on for a decade, and shares three children together: Mason (11), Penelope (9), and Reign (6). Although Scott never got down on one knee, it seems he never really got over his longtime love either.
In fact, Kourtney was the reason Scott ended things with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. "I feel like [Richie] just started wanting to ... push Kourtney out and I said like, 'That's the most important thing to me is my kids and that's my family,'" Scott explained on the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up" (via Fox News). When further pressured by Richie to "choose me or Kourtney," the reality star ultimately said he would never "give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have."
So when Kourtney started getting hot and heavy with Barker on Instagram, Scott didn't take it so well. Per the Daily Mail, he apparently shamed Kourtney to another one of her exes — Younes Bendjima — via Instagram DM. "Yo is this chick ok!!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," he wrote, in response to a photo of Kourtney cuddling up with Barker. Fast-forward to present day, and is Khloé Kardashian shading Scott in her reaction to Kourtney's engagement?
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are close friends
After Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement with an Instagram photo that showed her embracing Travis Barker amid a circle of red roses, Khloé Kardashian shared the same picture ... with a different caption. "LOVE conquers all things," the Good American founder wrote, perhaps hinting the love Kourtney shares with Barker is stronger than her previous relationship with Scott Disick. But is that on purpose? In reality, Khloé is likely just happy for her older sister, as she and Scott have remained close friends, even in the wake of his split with Kourtney.
Back in June, Khloé took to Instagram to share a post of herself rocking a blue ensemble that matched her blue Rolls-Royce. When a fan trolled her ever-changing looks with the comment, "who is she?!," Scott proved he had Khloé's back by firing off the response, "Who isn't she?" (via Us Weekly). His quip should come as no surprise, since Khloé and Scott's relationship has been documented for years on the set of "Keeping Up."
From pulling pranks to giving advice, the duo has built an unbreakable bond. And as Khloé wrote in a birthday tribute in 2020, her life "would be SO boring" without The Lord, whom she views as a brother. So, is Khloé one of those people who is checking in on Scott now that Kourtney is officially off the market? She may just have her hands supporting both her sister and Scott.