Did Khloe Kardashian's Reaction To Kourtney's Engagement Shade Scott Disick?

Almost as soon as news of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker broke the internet on October 18, fans began mentioning wanting to check in on Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick. As "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" loyalists know, the pair was together off-and-on for a decade, and shares three children together: Mason (11), Penelope (9), and Reign (6). Although Scott never got down on one knee, it seems he never really got over his longtime love either.

In fact, Kourtney was the reason Scott ended things with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. "I feel like [Richie] just started wanting to ... push Kourtney out and I said like, 'That's the most important thing to me is my kids and that's my family,'" Scott explained on the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up" (via Fox News). When further pressured by Richie to "choose me or Kourtney," the reality star ultimately said he would never "give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have."

So when Kourtney started getting hot and heavy with Barker on Instagram, Scott didn't take it so well. Per the Daily Mail, he apparently shamed Kourtney to another one of her exes — Younes Bendjima — via Instagram DM. "Yo is this chick ok!!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," he wrote, in response to a photo of Kourtney cuddling up with Barker. Fast-forward to present day, and is Khloé Kardashian shading Scott in her reaction to Kourtney's engagement?