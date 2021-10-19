Meghan Markle's Father Believes This Is All Meghan And Harry Care About

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, hasn't seen his daughter or her family since 2018. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Meghan explained that she chose to cut her dad out of her life after he lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to Us Weekly. Since that time, Thomas has continued talking to the media, speaking out about his daughter in hopes of getting her attention. "When they say I'm taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press," Thomas said during an interview with "Good Morning Britain," according to CBS News.

Thomas has never met either of Meghan and Harry's children, which he has frequently spoken out about. "I think [Archie and Lilibet] are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents and I think they are being deprived of seeing all their relatives and I think that's terribly unfair to them," Thomas told Australia's Sunrise back in September. However, it seems that the more Thomas speaks to the press, the less of a chance he has of reconciling with his daughter. And while some people might feel bad for Thomas at times, his interviews about his daughter and her family aren't always positive or pleasant. In fact, his October 2021 appearance on "Good Morning Britain" wasn't very nice at all. Keep reading to find out what Thomas had to say about Meghan and Harry this time.